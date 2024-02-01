Telangana: No-confidence motion issued against Manthani municipal chairperson

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:04 PM

Manthani municipal councilors handing over no-confidence motion notice to Additional Collector Arunasri in peddapalli on Thursday.

Peddapalli: A no-confidence motion was moved against Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja and vice-chairman Arepalli Kumar. A copy of the no-trust motion signed by nine councilors was handed over to Additional Collector Aruna Sree on Thursday.

Out of 13, nine councilors including seven BRS members signed in favor of the no-trust motion. Earlier, the BRS councilors joined the Congress in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the councilors said they had decided to move the no-trust motion for the development of Manthani municipality.

Shailaja is the wife of Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar.