Congress tried to stop live telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam, says Laxman

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Laxman alleged that the Congress government in order to hurt the sentiments of Hindus tried to use MCC as an excuse to stop the annual telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam temple.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 06:11 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to stop the live telecast of the Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam temple on the occasion of Ram Navami on the pretext of Model Code of Conduct.

“It was because of the efforts of the BJP central leadership that the Election Commission of India allowed the live telecast of the event,”he claimed.

Stating that the celestial wedding celebrations at the 17th century Bhadrachalam temple had a great sentimental value and had become a part of the devotional fabric of the society for the last four decades, he said the Congress government on the pretext of MCC tried to break the tradition.