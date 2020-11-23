Congress true secular party, says Uttam Kumar

State Congress president alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the ruling TRS and the BJP to weaken the Congress in the State

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress had always sought cordial relation between different communities and was a true secular party.

Blaming the BJP for trying to divide society in the name of religion, he said that voters would defeat communal forces such as the BJP and the AIMIM in the GHMC elections.

Speaking during a padayatra in Boudha Nagar here on Monday, the State Congress president alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the ruling TRS and the BJP to weaken the Congress in the State. “The Congress developed Hyderabad by bringing Metro Rail, ORR, and Krishna and Godavari river water to quench the thirst of lakhs of residents,” he said.

He said the Congress ensured that the city had a good number of public sector units and research centres to provide employment to the local youth. “The TRS has done nothing to create employment in the past six years. The government has even failed to tackle the Covid issue effectively since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao responded to the pandemic at a very late stage,” Uttam said.

Congress candidate Prabha, former corporator Adamu Umadevi, TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy were also present.

