Congress will repeat 2018 to get 20 seats, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings at Madhira.

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said the Congress would repeat its performance in 2018 and end up winning just about 20 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He mocked the Congress for not being able to score more than 20 seats, but having a dozen Chief Minister aspirants.

Stating that the BRS would emerge victorious with a huge majority in the polls, he advised voters against casting their votes to the Congress candidate who would end up losing anyway.

Addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings at Madhira, Wyra, Dornakal and Suryapet, the BRS president said under the Congress regime, Telangana had witnessed only droughts, power and water crisis, suicides of weavers and farmers, migration and other issues. On Congress leaders promising to bring the Indira Gandhi regime in Telangana, he reminded that the Emergency was imposed in the country during Indira Gandhi’s rule, marking the darkest times in India’s history.

“The Congress should be ashamed for its inefficiency to provide at least safe drinking water to people of Telangana in the 58 years of its rule. People living in Suryapet and surrounding areas were forced to depend on polluted water from Musi River, while those in Munugode and Devarakonda areas were forced to drink flouride contaminated water,” he said.

Explaining that the milestones that Telangana had achieved so far were not done overnight, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS government worked with commitment round the clock to address the issues plaguing the State in a phased manner. He urged voters to cast their vote with caution and said all the welfare schemes would be in place if the BRS won as the Congress would stop those schemes if they were voted to power.

“Don’t vote for the BRS without comparing its performance with that of the previous governments,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress leaders’ claims that people of Telangana were seeking a change, the BRS president pointed out that if it was true, a lot of sitting Congress MLAs including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would face defeat in the elections.