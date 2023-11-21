Use vote as weapon to show Congress their place: KTR

This election will decide the fate of Dubbak and Telangana, the people should think wisely and decide on whom to vote for, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Siddipet: Ripping apart BJP MLA and Dubbak candidate M Raghunandan Rao for failing to keep his promises to the people of Dubbak during the by-poll, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Raghunandan Rao had promised assistance to unemployed youth, pensions to handloom and beedi workers in his personal capacity, free fertilizers to farmers, a free corporate school and hospital, Outer Ring Road for Dubbak town and more.

But the BJP MLA, who knew only to shout in TV debates, did not do anything for the people of Dubbak. He did not bring anything from the Centre despite his own party being at the helm of affairs there, he said.

Pointing out how a Congress activist stabbed BRS candidate Kotha Prabakar Reddy during his election campaigning, Rama Rao asked the public to use their vote as a weapon to show the opposition parties their place.

Attacking the Congress for its anti-farmer policies, Rama Rao said while TPCC president Revanth Reddy talked of three hour power supply to the farmers, Uttam Kumar Reddy called Rythu Bandhu a waste of money. Bhatti Vikramarka said Dharani would be replaced with the patwari system, all of which showed how anti-farmer they and the Congress were.

Highlighting assurances from the BRS manifesto, right from the life insurance cover of Rs.5 lakh to over 93 lakh BPL families, superfine rice supply to all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna scheme, a monthly honorarium of Rs.3,000 per eligible woman under the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme, increase in Aasara pensions to Rs.5,000, to gas cylinder for Rs.400 and a hike in the Aarogyasri coverage to Rs.15 lakh.

The BRS working president also spoke of how opposition party leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amit Shah, union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different States, along with Rahul Gandhi from Delhi and DK Shivakumar from Karnataka were all reaching Telangana to suppress the voice of one man, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone,” he said, also stressing that since this election would decide the fate of Dubbak and Telangana, the people should think wisely and decide on whom to vote for.