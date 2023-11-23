Congress worker accuses MLA Seethakka’s son of fraud in Dalit Bandhu

Dayakar claimed that he was promised selection as a beneficiary under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in exchange for Rs.3 lakh, allegedly paid to Seethakka's son, Surya, through a middleman.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Mulugu: Causing much embarrassment to the local MLA ahead of the Assembly polls, one Ankeswarapu Dayakar, a Congress party member and ward member in Jakaram village, has levelled serious allegations against the son of Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka.

In a dramatic turn of events, Dayakar staged a dharna at the Ambedkar Chowrasta, asserting that he possessed call records and evidence of the transaction involving the payment to the MLA’s son. He demanded that immediate return of the sum and threatened further action if his money was not refunded promptly causing much embarrassment and anxiety to MLA Seethakka who is contesting as the Congress candidate from the Mulugu Assembly segment.

Dayakar also said the lack of selection in the scheme not only impacted him financially but also led to family disputes, straining his personal life with his wife. He claimed that he handed over the amount about eight months ago, expecting to be included among the beneficiaries who receive Rs.10 lakh in aid through the scheme.