Congress workers clash at Munugode

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Nalgonda: Factionalism in the Congress in the Munugode assembly constituency spilled out on to the streets once again with followers of two leaders attacking each other on Sunday.

Followers of Congress State secretary Punna Kailash Netha had taken out a rally in Munugode and burnt the effigy of another party leader Chelamala Krishna Reddy, who posted comments in objectionable language against their leader on social media.

Followers of Punna Kailash claimed that they were members of SC, ST and BC students’ organizations and raised slogans against Krishna Reddy. Following this, Krishna Reddy’s followers reached there and tried to stop them from burning their leader’s effigy. This led to fisticuffs on the road, with the police forced to intervene and disburse both groups.

Both Punna Kailash and Krishna Reddy have been projecting themselves as followers of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.