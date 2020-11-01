Cong’s victory will restore social justice: Uttam

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the victory of Congress in Dubbak by-election would restore social justice in Telangana since the TRS government “favours only one group of people in society while ignoring the rest.”

Addressing party leaders through a social media app on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party always ensured social justice and all sections of society got equal opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Appealing to the voters of Dubbak to vote for Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, he said despite representing the constituency for four terms, former MLA (late) Ramalinga Reddy could not develop the constituency. “When Ramalinga Reddy could not develop Dubbak, how can his wife Sujatha bring any development?” he asked, adding that BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao also could not be trusted as he could rejoin the TRS if he wins the by-election.

