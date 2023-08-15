Constable arrested for sexual assault on colleague’s daughter in UP

| Constable Arrested For Sexual Assault On Colleagues Daughter In Up

Mirzapur: The Katra Kotwali police in Mirzapur arrested a PAC constable, Sudhir Kumar, on charges of sexually harassing the eight-year-old daughter of his colleague.

On a complaint registered by the girl’s mother, the constable was suspended and later arrested.

ASP Mirzapur Shrikant Prajapati said a woman reached Katra Kotwali police station on Sunday and lodged an FIR against the PAC constable of 39th battalion alleging that he sexually harassed her minor daughter.

Kumar, a native of Azamgarh district, had close friendship with the girl’s father, also his colleague.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that finding the minor girl alone, Kumar sexually assaulted her. The girl later managed to escape from his clutches and reported the matter to her mother after reaching home.