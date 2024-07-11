Constable, woman he was having extramarital affair with booked for attacking her husband in Khammam

In view of a threat to his life and the children’s lives, he lodged a complaint with the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:20 PM

In view of a threat to his life and the children’s lives, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Khammam: An armed reserve constable and a woman with whom he was maintaining an illicit relationship, were booked by Khanapuram Haveli police for attacking the woman’s husband.

The accused T Rambabu of Pallipadu village in Konijerla mandal in the district was working in the bomb disposal team. According to the woman’s husband, Thummakomma Nagendra Babu, the constable developed intimacy with his wife Triveni after getting acquainted with the couple when they visited the court some time back regarding a case. The constable, who was engaged in selling consumer goods marketed by Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., later made the woman, whom he used to address as sister, join the business and took her to business meetings. During the course of time, both got close physically as well, and on July 6, Nagendra Babu found both of them in a compromising position at his house at YSR Colony in Khammam city.

When Nagendra Babu questioned them, both Triveni and Rambabu beat him and threatened to kill him if he revealed their relationship to others. Later the man took the matter to the notice of his brother and Triveni’s mother, who admonished her but Triveni allegedly threatened to kill her two sons if they intervened in her affairs. Nagendra Babu, who married Triveni 10 years ago after falling in love with her, stated that on July 7 he overheard his wife’s telephonic conversation with Rambabu wherein they plotted to eliminate him. In view of a threat to his life and the children’s lives, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Police registered an FIR against Rambabu and Triveni under IPC Sections 448 (house-trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 294-B (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 (criminal act with a common intention).