Elderly couple donates Rs 10 lakh to Annam Foundation in Khammam

A 63-year-old M Vijaya Bhaskaracharya and his wife Vakhulavadevi have donated Rs 10 lakh to Annam Foundation that runs an orphanage and old age home in Khammam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Annam Foundation founder Annam Srinivas Rao felicitated a couple who donated Rs 10 lakh to the foundation.

Khammam: An elderly couple’s kind gesture has proved the fact that charity knows no bounds.

A 63-year-old M Vijaya Bhaskaracharya and his wife Vakhulavadevi have donated Rs 10 lakh to Annam Foundation that runs an orphanage and old age home in Khammam. The couple donated their life savings after noticing the services rendered by Annam Foundation for the destitute.

They handed over the fixed deposit documents made in the name of the foundation to its founder Annam Srinivas Rao. The couple’s livelihood was their persons with disability (PwD) pension as they both were physically disabled to health related issues.

Srinivas Rao informed Telangana Today that Bhaskaracharya of Patharlapadu village of Thirumalayapalem mandal in the district used to run a cycle puncture repair shop at the village.

The couple had married off of their three daughters. As they do not have their own house the couple was living with their younger daughter at Sathupalli in Khammam district. As a mark of gratitude Srinivas Rao felicitated the couple.