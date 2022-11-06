‘Constantly fighting for solution of Secunderabad Cantonment area problems’

Published: Updated On - 10:14 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: TRS party Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency Incharge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said he along with local people and leaders of the party are constantly fighting for solution of the Cantonment area problems.

The Cantonment Board ex-vice president Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, former Cantonment Board members Shyam Kumar, Prabhakar, Nalini, Lokanatham, Pandu Yadav, Narsimha and others participated in a protest program. On this occasion, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said the dumping yard should be removed immediately as per the wishes of the people of this area.

In this area, which is under the jurisdiction of the central government, the authorities should respond immediately and take immediate steps to remove the dumping yard. The local leaders will hold protests here every Sunday along with the people and vowed that their struggle will not stop until the dumping yard is removed