Constitution not only empowers govt but also empowers citizens: TSCBC Chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

File Photo of TSCBC Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said a constitution not only empowers a government but it also empowers the citizens of a country.

Taking part in the Constitution Day celebration at the BC Commission office here on Saturday, Krishna Mohan Rao stated that Indian Constitution Day reminds each and every Indian the importance of having such a strong constitution. He said the Constitution ensure people equality before law.

The BC Commission chairman along with other members read the preamble of the Constitution on the occasion.

Commission members Ch Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli and K Kishore Gowde along with the officials of the commission participated in the programme.