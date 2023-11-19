Construction workers pledge support to Suman in Mancherial

The construction workers vowed to cast their votes for Suman and help him in winning by a thumping majority

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Members of the building construction workers association have a meeting with BRS nominee Balka Suman in Mandamarri on Sunday.

Mancherial: Members of the building construction workers’ association pledged their electoral support to BRS nominee Balka Suman in Mandamarri on Sunday.

The construction workers vowed to cast their votes for Suman and help him in winning by a thumping majority. They said that Suman was striving to develop the Chennur segment on many fronts. They stated that Mandamarri municipality was transformed in the last four and half years. They cited beautification of islands, installation of the central lighting system, etc.

Also Read BRS will win all 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda: Jagadish Reddy

Suman thanked the workers for promising their support to his candidature. He said that he would address their major challenges if elected. He stated that the government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of the workers. He welcomed the workers into BRS with a scarf of the party.