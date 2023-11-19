BRS will win all 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda: Jagadish Reddy

Situations including electricity supply, which prevailed in Karnataka, would take place in Telangana, if Congress was voted to power in the ensuing election, said Jagadish

Updated On - 08:17 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that BRS would win all 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda district in the ensuing elections.

Speaking to the media after inspecting arrangements for public meeting, which would be attended by the BRS president and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Suryapet on Tuesday, Jagadish Reddy said that the speeches of KCR at the election campaign meetings held in different assembly constituencies have instilled confidence in the people towards BRS. In the frustration, the Congress leaders were indulged in false allegations against BRS government. It was unfortunate that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also resorted downgraded politics believing the words of his party leaders from Telangana state.

Stating that the manifesto of the Congress was full of lies, he opined the Congress’s manifesto would not benefit the people in anyway.

He said that the Chief Minister would explain the people at the public meeting about the anti-poor policies of BJP government at the Centre and anti-development attitude of the Congress leaders in the state. KCR would also explain the people what good would be done to the people of assembly constituency after BRS again coming to power.

He cautioned that situations including electricity supply, which prevailed in Karnataka state, would take place in Telangana state, if Congress was voted to power in the ensuing election. The Election Commission of India should permit the farmers of Karnataka to conduct a meeting in Telangana to explain how the Congress was cheated them after coming to power in their state.

He reminded that erstwhile Nalgonda district turned as fortes of BRS and its strength in the district would be shown in the results of ensuing elections. There was no response from the people to the elections campaigns of the Congress leaders in the district. On the other side, the people were according grand welcome to the BRS candidate, who came to their locality for elections campaign, he added. The mood of the people was indicated that BRS would win all 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda district.