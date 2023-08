| Consumption Of Petrol And Diesel Has Declined In India Fuel Sales In India Telangana Today

India's petrol and diesel consumption fell in the first half of August from the previous month and a year ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: India’s petrol and diesel consumption fell in the first half of August from the previous month and a year ago, as monsoon rains hit mobility and slowed industrial activity.