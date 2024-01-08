Continue works granted earlier: ZPTCs, MPPs urge Telangana govt

Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:31 PM

Collector Valluru Kranthi is addressing the ZP general body meeting in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: ZPTCs and MPPs have urged the State government to ground the works which the previous government had granted before the elections.

During a general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad here on Monday, the ZPTCs and MPPs raised concerns over the government canceling earlier grants. They appealed that the previous government had sanctioned funds under the Special Development Fund, Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana, Constituency development fundss, MNREGS funds and others to improve infrastructure facilities across the constituency.

Some ZPTCs alleged that Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha instructed officials to continue the works only in Andole constituency, from where he was elected to the State Assembly. Responding to their questions, Narayankhed MLA Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy said the previous government had granted funds liberally ahead of the elections. However, the current government would assess availability of funds while preparing the annual budget. Accordingly, the government would release the funds.

They also alleged that officials were not following the protocol while organising government programmes. Collector Valluru Kranthi said officials had noted down all the issues raised by the members of the house. She said they would solve them following the guidelines. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MP BB Patil., MLAs Chintha Prabhakar, K Manik Rao, V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, DCMs Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present.