Contract labourer injured as steam leaks from boiler in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Mancherial: A contract-based labourer sustained burn injuries due to leakage of steam from a boiler at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur mandal centre on Friday. His condition was stated to be stable.

Ippa Sagar, a boiler helper from Pegadapalli village in Jaipur mandal, suffered burn injuries on his face, hands and chest due to an accidental leakage of steam from the boiler of the power plant. He was shifted to a private hospital in Mancherial town. He would be discharged in a couple of days, plant officials said.

Meanwhile, labourers and trade unions alleged that lapses in safety measures resulted in the mishap. They wanted the management of the plant to take steps to prevent similar incidents in future.