Cool Commute: E-Metro AC buses to connect Secunderabad to Patancheru

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to run these buses on Route No.219, between Secunderabad and Patancheru at a frequency of 24 minutes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Commuters can now take an E-Metro Air-Conditioned bus ride from Secunderabad to Patancheru and enjoy a comfortable journey.

According to the RTC officials, the buses will stop at all prominent bus stops including Paradise, Bowenpally, Balanagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Lingampally and Patancheru.

The first bus bound from Secunderabad to Patancheru will leave at 6.10 hours and the last bus at 20.28 hours. Likewise, the first bus bound to Patancheru to Secunderabad will leave at 07.45 hours and the last bus will leave at 22.03 hours.

For further details contact 040-23450033 or 04069440000 or logon to www.tsrtconline.in