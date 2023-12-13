| Ncte Likely To Roll Out New Add On Courses To Up Skill Teachers

NCTE likely to roll out new add-on courses to up-skill teachers

The introduction of add-on courses are aimed at providing an opportunity for students to go beyond their curriculum besides imparting additional skills based on their interest in various fields of study.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: In a move to up-skill future teachers in the emerging areas of their interest, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will soon roll out new add-on courses with a flexibility of using credits earned in such courses for teacher education degree or certificate.

The introduction of add-on courses, which were recently approved during the 59th general body meeting of the NCTE, are aimed at providing an opportunity for students to go beyond their curriculum besides imparting additional skills based on their interest in various fields of study.

Presently, the ability enhancement and value-added courses with credit option are mandated as part of the integrated teacher education programmes. In addition to them, the new add-on courses will up-skill students in obtaining extra credits, and learning new skills from emerging areas besides extending flexibility in subject selection and increasing employability quotient.

The courses will be developed by expert committees to be constituted by the NCTE and designed to supplement the core-curriculum from the emerging areas.