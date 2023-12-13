Seven SCR Personnel bestowed with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 at National Level

The awards will be presented at the National Level function to be held at New Delhi on December 15, at the hands of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) workforce has made its mark once again at National Level by securing seven awards and they will be bestowed with “Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2023”. These awards will be presented at the National Level function to be held at New Delhi on December 15, at the hands of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The employees who received the award include DS Rama Rao, Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction, Kazipet, Ch Dinesh Reddy, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Traction Rolling Stock, Electric Loco Shed, Vijayawada, M Srikanth, Divisional Operations Manager, Secunderabad (now Deputy Director Freight & Fertilizer, Railway Board), C Sivakumar Kashyap, Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Secunderabad, T Prathyusha, Women Sub- Inspector, Railway Protection Force, Nizamabad, T Natarajan, Chief Ticket Inspector, Secunderabad and VV Rangaiah, Track maintainer Gr-I (Gateman), Bidar.