Cop forces woman complainant to make tea in police station; faces action in Nalgonda

The cop, Praveen Kumar, who was the Shaligouraram SI, was placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR), after the woman, following his harassment, approached the Director-General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 08:31 PM

Shaligouraram SI Praveen Kumar who was placed under vacancy reserve for harassing a woman complainant.

Nalgonda: A sub-inspector, who tried to sexually harass a married woman who approached him to lodge a complaint, apart from forcing her to make tea in the police station after summoning her for ‘questioning’ has been shunted out from his post.

The cop, Praveen Kumar, who was the Shaligouraram SI, was placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR), after the woman, following his harassment, approached the Director-General of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda. Responding to the complaint, they ordered a departmental inquiry and once the report was submitted, disciplinary action was initiated against Praveen Kumar. SI Saidulu was posted at Shalgouraram in place of the accused cop.

The SI is said to have incurred the ire of the higher-ups for trying to intimidate the woman who dared to challenge his behaviour. As her first complaint evoked no significant response, she represented the issue for the second time to senior officials. Praveen allegedly threatened her and her family members of dire consequences in case she disclosed the matter to others. The victim alleged that though she happened to be the complainant, she was summoned to the station on the pretext that she could not be spared from questioning.

She was even made to prepare tea in the police station instead at the behest of the SI, she alleged, stating that she was made to sit in the SI’s chamber for over one and a half hour, with the SI talking to her on issues that had nothing to do with her complaint. He also wanted her to call to his personal number if she wanted any ‘help’. The department viewed the issue seriously to ensure that such incidents were not repeated, with the SI being removed from the station, officials said.