Cop stops drunk man on bike, gets attacked with axe in Toopran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Medak: An allegedly drunk man, who was stopped and his bike seized by a traffic constable, returned and attacked the constable with an axe, injuring him on the head, in Toopran town on Tuesday.

The incident, which happened around 1.45 pm, left Constable Mohammad Hafeez, 49, with a serious head injury, after which he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where his condition was stated to be stable.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused, Mallesh Yadav, 51, was riding a two-wheeler, when constable Hafeez had stopped him during a regular vehicle check on Narsapur road at the Highway bridge. Yadav refused to share his vehicle documents and since he was in an inebriated condition, Hafeez seized the bike. Other police personnel took the vehicle to the police station.

Yadav is said to have returned half an hour later, with an axe in hand, and attacked the constable from behind. Passersby caught hold of Yadav and handed him over to the police while Hafeez was first rushed to the Community Health Centre in Toopran, from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is on.