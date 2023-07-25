Cops nab interstate gang of burglars in Hyderabad

An interstate gang of burglars who were allegedly involved in a series of thefts were arrested by the Keesara police
Hyderabad: An interstate gang of burglars who were allegedly involved in a series of thefts were arrested by the Keesara police on Tuesday. The police recovered 16 tolas of gold ornaments, silver articles weighing 30 tolas and other articles from them.
The arrested persons are Hassan (44), Rambharose (28), Sameer (55), Shakeel (35) and Ravindrapal Goutham (28), all natives of Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, the five persons broke into a house at Bandlaguda in Keesara and decamped with gold and silver ornaments when the owners were away. All the five persons were caught during vehicle checking at Rampally cross roads.
The gang is involved in several cases registered in Uttar Pradesh.