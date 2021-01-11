Corporate mentor Dr RC Sastry passes away

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Renowned management strategist and corporate mentor Dr RC Sastry passed away on January 7 after a brief illness in Hyderabad. He was 78 years.

Dr Sastry, a gold medalist in MA (Social Work) from Andhra University started his career with Alind Miyazaki and Punjab National Bank. Later, he held leadership positions for two decades in ITC-ILTD and VST as chief of HR & executive vice-president and the first director HR in erstwhile Satyam Computer Services, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

As a corporate strategist, he worked with several multinationals enabling growth besides as a corporate mentor to CEOs, he advised fusing Dharmic values and management thought, it said.

As part of his commitment to learning, he earned a distinction in MPhil, and double doctorate in the management. He also authored several books, of which ‘Dharmic Values and Human Resource Management’ won the IOC- ISTD national award, it added.

