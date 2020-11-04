Counter false claims of opposition on social media: MLA Suman

Suman shared his insights and elucidated as to how effectively to promote developmental activities and welfare schemes of the government

Published: 11:59 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman organised a conference for TRS activists from Chennur Assembly constituency in Chennur on Wednesday in which about 1,300 youngsters and party members took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman shared his insights and elucidated as to how effectively to promote developmental activities and welfare schemes of the government. He underlined the need for regularly publicising the development and schemes of the government

He advised them to instantly counter baseless allegations against the TRS levelled by opposition parties on social media platforms. The Government Whip told the youngsters to be proactive on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, besides using statistical information for supporting their statements.

He stated that committees will be formed from municipality to village levels and assured that contributions of the activists would be recognised by giving certain posts.

TRS State social media convener Krishank Manne, prominent public speaker Vijayanand, District Libraries Corporation Chairman Renikuntla Praveen and many others were present.

