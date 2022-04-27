Country needs alternative agenda: KCR

TRS president, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paying floral tributes to statue of Telangana Thalli at the party plenary.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday made a strong case for implementation of the hugely successful Telangana model of development across the country and the need for a leader with a vision to fulfill the basic aspirations of the people of the nation.

Setting the tone for a national political strategy at the 21st Foundation Day celebrations of the TRS at HICC here, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said what the country needed now was an alternative agenda and not political realignment. “Our fight is not to dislodge anyone from power or against any political party. Our agenda is to realise the aspirations of the common man and ensure basic amenities to all,” he said, and revealed that he had said no to the Communist leaders’ suggestion of dislodging the ruling BJP at the Centre. “The focus should not be on bringing down a party but on ensuring overall development of the country,” he said.

Asserting that Telangana will play a crucial role in bringing about the change at the national level, Chandrashekhar Rao said the country needs a new political force “TRS will play a major role in redefining the country’s goals. India will react and unification of forces will happen. People should be able to decide what they want and governments should implement them and not the other way around,” the TRS president said, addressing the 3,000 delegates at the plenary meeting.

The Chief Minister, who spoke on various topics including the emergence of Telangana as a force to reckon with within a short span of time and the utter failure of the Central government in delivering the goods to the people, said the State had emerged as a model for others, but in the same breath, he added that a lot more needed to be achieved. He underscored the need for a political vision to march India ahead and said he was confident that a political force would emerge to lead India and that the TRS would play a role in such emergence. In similar situations when Telangana region was fighting for justice and the people desired development, a political force in the name of TRS had emerged, he recalled.

Stating that the pink party will initiate the process for a better India, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed concern over water wars and the power sector woes in the country despite the abundant availability of natural resources. “Basic amenities are being denied to the people. We must tap India’s potential to become an economic super power,” he said.

Drawing comparisons in development between Telangana and the nation, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the country had not performed the way the new State had.

The Chief Minister, expressing concern over the rising differences between people on communal lines, slammed the BJP for trying to divert the attention of the people from genuine issues such as unemployment, inflation, low GDP, and closure of industries by propping up issues like Pulwama, surgical strikes and The Kashmir Files. “It is not advisable to stoke old wounds for political gains. Instead, the BJP should address issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits across the country,” he said, and warned that such disturbances in the country could deter investors from setting up their industries that would ultimately lead to denial of job opportunities to the youth.

“India has lost its goals. We don’t need communal and divisive politics. The need of the hour is a development agenda. If you find people wielding swords on arrival at the airport, will investors come to set up their industries here?” he asked, and came down heavily on the saffron party for belittling Mahatma Gandhi by praising his killer Nathuram Godse.

On the Centre trying to interfere with the State affairs through the Governor’s office, he advised the Centre to learn lessons from the past and cited the example of the then Governor of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Ram Lal who dismissed the popular N T Rama Rao government and faced backlash.

