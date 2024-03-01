Couple arrested for cheating businessman in Karimnagar

1 March 2024

Karimnagar: Gangadhara police arrested a couple on charges of cheating a businessman by mortgaging their agricultural land for taking loan and selling the same to other persons by creating fake documents.

According to police, residents of Himmathnagar, Gangadhara mandal, Mala Kanakaiah and Manjula took a loan from a businessman Singireddy Mohan Reddy.

They took Rs.30 lakh in 2016 and Rs.26 lakh in 2017 by mortgaging 3.39 acres of land in Upparamalyala and gave two cheques. Later, they created fake documents and sold the same land to others.

When the businessman questioned this, the couple warned him of dire consequences. Based on the complaint lodged by Mohan Reddy, the police registered a case and arrested the couple.