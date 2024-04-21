Two arrested for occupying land with forged documents

According to police, a resident of Ganneruvaram mandal, Thella Rajaiah purchased 293.33 sft of land in survey no 233/E in Thigalaguttapalli in 2003 from one Mula Goura Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 11:50 PM

Karimnagar : Karimnagar rural police on Sunday arrested two persons Mula Thirupathi Reddy and Lanka Shekhar for occupying land using forged documents.

The land has a 50 feet road. After the death of Goura Reddy, his son Thirumala Reddy occupied the 50 feet road and registered it on the name of Mula Veeramma (mother of Thirumala Reddy) allegedly by creating fake documents.

Fake documents were also created stating that the land was sold to Mula Suryaprakash Reddy and Lanka Shekhar by dividing it into two plots.

A surrounding wall was also constructed, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case against four persons and arrested Thirupathy Reddy and Shekhar.