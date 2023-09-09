Couple dies of electrocution in Hyderabad

Published Date - 01:33 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: A couple was electrocuted to death at their house in Bandlaguda on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Tanveer (36) and his wife Shakeera Begum stayed along with three children at their house at Ghousenagar in Bandlaguda for the last few years.

On Saturday morning, Shakeera Begum went to switch on the water pump in the house when she got electrocuted. On noticing it, Tanveer rushed to her rescue and he too got electrocuted while trying to save her and collapsed.

On being alerted the neighbours rushed into their house and switched off the power supply and pulled both the persons away from the power cables. However, both of them died by then.

On information the Bandlaguda police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered.

