Hyderabad: Woman dies of electrocution trying to rescue child

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: A woman died due to electrocution at an apartment in KPHB on Tuesday afternoon while trying to rescue a child.

According to reports, the woman, Papamma, stayed at an apartment in Addagutta Society under KPHB police station limits. Her husband Srinivas is a watchman and the couple have two children.

In the afternoon, a child, Sri Lakshmi, who stayed in the apartment went near a tree and touched it. As there was some electrical live cable connected to the tree, the child collapsed. On noticing it, Papamma rushed to her and tried to remove the wire from the tree when she got electrocuted. Both of them were rushed to a hospital where Papamma was declared brought dead while the child Sri Lakshmi is undergoing treatment. The police are investigating.

