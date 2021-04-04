Covid-19: 1,321 positive cases and five fatalities in Telangana on Saturday

The urban centres have continued to drive the Covid infections with authorities reporting 320 new infections from areas under GHMC on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Telangana has continued to witness a significant jump in new Covid-19 infections during the ongoing second-wave of the pandemic. On Saturday, the State has reported 1,321 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1717 while the total number of positive cases is 3,12,140.

As on Saturday, there were 7,923 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

The urban centres have continued to drive the Covid infections with authorities reporting 320 new infections from areas under GHMC on Saturday.

The Medchal-Malkajgiri district has also reported a significant rise with 144 new Covid infections. Areas under Rangareddy district have reported 121 Covid infections while another 96 cases were reported from Nizamabad.

A total of 293 persons recovered on Saturday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 3, 02, 500 with a recovery rate of 99.91 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 93.1 percent.

Between Friday and Saturday, 62, 973 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 2070 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 1, 03, 92, 927 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3, 12, 140 have tested positive and 3, 02, 500 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 30 from Adilabad, six from Bhadradri, 320 from areas under GHMC, 46 from Jagtiyal, 13 Jangaon, 12 from Bhupalpally, six from Gadwal, 15 from Kamareddy, 41 from Karimnagar, 23 from Khammam, 11 from Asifabad, 30 from Mahabubnagar, 13 from Mahabubabad, 24 from Mancherial, 14 from Medak, 144 from Medchal Malkajgiri, two from Mulugu, 14 from Nagarkurnool, 28 from Nalgonda, 11 from Narayanpet, 64 from Nirmal, 96 from Nizamabad, 14 from Peddapalli, 35 from Siricilla, 121 from Rangareddy, 49 from Sangareddy, 23 from Siddipet, 19 from Suryapet, 15 from Vikarabad, 10 from Wanaparthy, eight from Warangal Rural, 43 Warangal Urban and 21 from Yadadri.

