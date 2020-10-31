Covid-19: 1445 new cases and six fatalities in TS on Friday

A total of 1,486 persons recovered on Friday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,18,887.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1445 new Covid-19 infections and six fatalities on Friday taking the overall toll to 1336 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,38,632.

As on Friday, there were 18,409 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,486 persons recovered on Friday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,18,887 with a recovery rate of 91.72 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 91.30 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 41,243 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 914 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 42,81,991 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,38,632 have tested positive and 2,18,887 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 19 from Adilabad, 90 from Bhadradri, 286 from areas under GHMC, 35 from Jagtiyal, 25 from Jangaon, 21 from

Bhupalpally, 10 from Gadwal, 22 from Kamareddy, 65 from Karimnagar, 77 from Khammam, seven from Asifabad, 28 from Mahabubnagar, 19 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, 22 from Medak, 122 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 22 from Mulugu, 23 from Nagarkurnool, 102 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, 22 from Nirmal, 18 from Nizamabad , 25 from Peddapally, 26 from Siricilla, 107 from Rangareddy, 27 from Sangareddy, 43 from Siddipet, 29 from Suryapet, 22 from Vikarabad, 21 from Wanaparthy, 17 from Warangal Rural, 53 from Warangal Urban and 18 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

