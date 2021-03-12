Covid-19: 181 new cases and one fatality in Telangana

A total of 163 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,97,195 with a recovery rate of 98.83 per cent

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 181 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,650 while the total number of positive cases is 3,00,717. As on Thursday, there were 1,872 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 163 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,97,195 with a recovery rate of 98.83 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.8 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 21,340 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 319 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 91,14,985 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3,00,717 have tested positive and 2,97,195 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included nine from Adilabad, six from Bhadradri, 44 from areas under GHMC, six from Jagtiyal, five from Jangaon, 10 from Karimnagar, two from Khammam, three from Mahabubnagar, two from Mahabubabad, five each from Mancherial and Medak, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, two from Nagarkurnool, five from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, ten from Nizamabad, two from Peddapalli, three from Siricilla, 19 from Rangareddy, nine from Sangareddy, two from Siddipet, one from Suryapet, four from Vikarabad, three from Warangal Rural and eight from Warangal Urban.

Covid vaccine status in Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 1,77,256 individuals above the age of 60 years and those between 45 years and 59 years of age with comorbid conditions have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana, health officials on Friday said.

Since the launch of the vaccination drive for priority age groups on March 1, those who received the vaccination included 1,38,598 senior citizens and 38,658 persons aged between 45 years and 59 years with comorbid conditions.

Along with the priority age groups, the health department is also administering the vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers. Since the launch of vaccination drive for healthcare workers on January 16, about 3,72,856 have been vaccinated. The cumulative number of frontline workers who have been vaccinated so far is 1,41,584 in Telangana.

According to the Covid vaccination bulletin, the cumulative number of beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers, senior citizens and those between the age group of 45 years and 59 years with pre-existing medical conditions, who have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, is 4,85,471. The total number of individuals, who got the two doses of Covid vaccine, include 2,06,225.

