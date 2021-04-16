COVID-19: 3840 cases and nine fatalities in Telangana on Thursday

The number of active cases in the State has gone-up 30, 494 out of which 10, 279 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 20, 215 positive patients are in home or institutional isolation.

Hyderabad: The daily count of Covid cases in Telangana have continued to rise with health authorities recording 3, 840 new cases and nine fatalities as on Thursday. For second consecutive day, the total number of Covid cases in Telangana has crossed the 3,000 mark, which has happened for the first time during the ongoing second-wave of the pandemic. For the first time during the pandemic, 14 districts in Telangana have recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.

The number of active cases in the State has gone-up 30, 494 out of which 10, 279 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 20, 215 positive patients are in home or institutional isolation.

The cumulative number of positive cases has now reached 3, 41, 885 and the total number of deaths to 1797. Between Wednesday and Thursday, health authorities conducted 1, 21, 880 Covid rapid antigen tests while results of another 5095 samples are awaited.

The surge of Covid cases has continued across the state. Areas under GHMC remained the worst hit with 505 new cases while adjoining districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recorded 407 and 302 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district, which borders Maharashtra and is also worst affected has recorded 303 new infections while Jagtiyal reported 167 cases followed by175 in Sangareddy, 159 in Nirmal, 144 in Kamareddy, 116 in Nalgonda, 111 in Khammam, 124 in Karimnagar, 101 in Mancherial, 124 in Mahabubnagar and 114 new Covid cases in Warangal Urban.

On Wednesday, 1198 persons have recovered, taking the total recoveries in the State to 3, 09, 594 with a recovery rate of 90.55 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 87.8 percent. So far, a total of 1, 14, 81, 881 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3, 41, 885 have tested positive and 3, 09, 594 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 85 from Adilabad, 54 from Bhadradri, 505 from areas under GHMC, 167 from Jagtiyal, 48 Jangaon, 16 from Bhupalpally, 26 from Gadwal, 144 from Kamareddy, 124 from Karimnagar, 111 from Khammam, 23 from Asifabad, 124 from Mahabubnagar, 24 from Mahabubabad, 101 from Mancherial, 64 from Medak, 407 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 14 from Mulugu, 60 from Nagarkurnool, 116 from Nalgonda, 18 from Narayanpet, 159 from Nirmal, 303 from Nizamabad, 66 from Peddapalli, 88 from Siricilla, 302 from Rangareddy, 175 from Sangareddy, 86 from Siddipet, 57 from Suryapet, 69 from Vikarabad, 75 from Wanaparthy, 45 from Warangal Rural, 114 from Warangal Urban and 70 from Bhongir.

