COVID-19 cases rising again in Gulf region

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Jeddah: The UAE has recorded 1,179 new COVID-19 cases – marking the highest daily incidece of new infections since February, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday. It marks the second day running that cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark – a figure which has not been recorded in four months.

It also reported 981 new recoveries, no new deaths have been reported. To date, the UAE has recorded 916,247 cases of COVID-19, 898,305 recoveries, and death toll remains at 2,305.

A similar trend followed in neighbouring Saudi Arabia which reported 753 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases in the country to 758,821 since the start of the pandemic, according to the ministry of health. The officials also said that there were three deaths reported in last 24 hours, brining the total death toll to 9,170 so far. In recent weeks both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.