Covid-19: Focus on sanitation, Warangal Mayor tells officials

Mayor Gundu Sudharani was speaking at the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation council meeting on Wednesday

07:13 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

GWMC council members felicitated newly elected MLAs under the civic body limits on Wednesday.

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani has asked the officials concerned to keep a close watch on maintaining good sanitary conditions in the wake of the resurge of the Covid-19 cases. She was speaking at the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) council meeting here on Wednesday.

The council approved the four agenda items including the purchase of motor pumps and other equipment required at the three filter beds with Rs 1.93 crore through the e-tendering process utilising the 15th finance commission funds.

Newly elected MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, Naini Rajender Reddy and KR Nagaraju from Congress had taken oath as GWMC ex-officio members at the meeting.

Stating that the incumbent council led by the BRS was formed in May 2021, the Mayor said that the council had strived a lot for the development of areas under the GWMC limits for the last two and a half years. She has also hoped that development works would be undertaken with the newly elected MLAs.

“Warangal is moving forward as a smart city and in the coming days we are moving forward to provide drinking water to every house 24 hours every day and we are moving forward intending to provide basic facilities to the people in 66 divisions of the city,” she said.

Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said that he would extend complete support to the council for the comprehensive development of the city. He, however, urged the council to take steps for the development of three divisions under his constituency limits. He also asked the officials of the civic body to make all arrangements for the upcoming Agrampahad Jatara including installing the high mast lights.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that there is a need to pay special On the occasion, he requested to remove hyacinth from Bhadrakali Lake. Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju said that there are 13 divisions under his constituency limits and they should be developed on par with the main city.