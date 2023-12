| Covid In Hyderabad Mask Wearing Becomes Mandatory In The City Hyderabad News Today

COVID In Hyderabad: Mask-Wearing Becomes Mandatory In The City | Hyderabad News Today

Hyderabad health experts stress mandatory masks for immunocompromised amid rising Covid. Urgent precautions for vulnerable groups, emphasizing mask use and cautious behavior.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad health experts stress mandatory masks for immunocompromised amid rising Covid. Urgent precautions for vulnerable groups, emphasizing mask use and cautious behavior.

Watch: