‘Covid-19 vaccine being developed in record time’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 vaccine development is happening at a much faster pace when compared to other vaccines and it is pushing the innovation and manufacturing capabilities of developed and developing countries.

Speaking at the 28th Annual Hysea Innovation Summit, Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella said that the pandemic vaccine coming out in 12 months was a record of sorts and this trend would continue only for vaccines developed for such pandemic and not for childhood vaccines which takes at least 10 years to 15 years.

“The trend of developing vaccines in a short span of time can only happen for pandemic and not for other health issues. And India as a developing country is far ahead and in some cases on par with the US and Europe vaccine manufacturers as we have the advantage of scale,” he said. He added that Covaxin being developed by Bharat Biotech was in its phase 3 trial and they were working with Washington University to develop nasal vaccine so as to reach the population of 1.2 billion.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on Emergence of New Business Models Across Verticals and its Impact on the IT Industry.

Apollo Hospitals joint MD and FICCI president Dr Sangita Reddy spoke about the different initiatives taken up by the hospital to fight the pandemic and said that Universal Health Insurance and Coverage was the need of the hour and the industry and government must look at providing this to each and every citizen.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .