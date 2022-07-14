Covid booster vaccine drive in Telangana from Friday

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken up special arrangements to administer booster or precautionary Covid doses to individuals between 18 years and 59 years at various public locations including all government healthcare facilities from Friday.

The special drive will be conducted for 75-days and all the eligible individuals, who have completed six months after taking the second Covid dose, will be administered with the booster shots free of cost.

At present, including Covishield and Covaxin, Telangana has a vaccine stockpile of 20 lakh doses, which will be administered as booster shots in the next 75 days.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao said, “it was Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao who directed us to write to union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, urging them to launch free booster Covid shots at all government hospitals. We are glad the Centre has finally taken the decision, which will go a long way in strengthening immunity against new variants of coronavirus.”

“We wrote to union Health Ministry on December 2, 2021, January 18 and April 11 and on June 13, during a video conference, urged union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to provide free booster shots for all,” he said.

The booster shots will be administered in all PHCs, educational institutions including junior, degree and engineering colleges and even in universities. The booster shots will also be available round-the-clock at railway stations in Secunderabad, Nampally, Kazipet and bus terminals in MG Bus stand and JBS.

Efforts are on to ensure booster shots are available for all housing societies, offices, industries, factories and other workplaces.

Persons interested in organising Covid booster drives consisting of more than 100 individuals can also contact: 040-24651119