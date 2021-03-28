Covid fails to dampen Holi fete in erstwhile Adilabad

People gathered in junctions, streets and thresholds of houses for celebrating the festival of colours

Adilabad: Notwithstanding the rapid rise in Covid-19 positive cases, people from all walks of life celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, across the erstwhile Adilabad on Sunday.

Celebrators gathered in junctions, streets and thresholds of houses for celebrating the festival of colours. They sprinkled water mixed with various colours on each other. Some of them broke eggs on the faces of their friends and family members. They soaked in the colors till afternoon and dipped in irrigation tanks and streams for washing off the colors.

The fear of Covid-19 failed to dampen the spirit of the celebrators, who used indigenous colours in place of colours imported from China. Youngsters immersed themselves in the celebrations and had gala time with friends. However, a negligible portion of the public refrained from celebrating the festival, fearing the virus.

Similar colourful celebrations were witnessed in Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts. Similarly, coconuts were gathered from ethnic tribes who later shared the natural food among themselves in tribal habitations as part of celebrations of the festival.

Adilabad district registered 39 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total to 349 active cases. As many as 342 patients are undergoing home quarantine treatment and 17 are being treated at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences-Adilabad.

