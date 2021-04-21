Covid second wave: No need to panic, says Eatala

He made it clear that beds in Gandhi hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) were available for patients

Suraypet/Nalgonda: Health Minister Eatala Rajendar on Tuesday said there was no truth in news that Covid-19 positive cases were on the rise in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency. “Since some VIPS tested positive, these rumours are making the rounds,” he said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a review meeting held in the district Collectorate at Suryapet, he said there was no truth in the news appearing in a section of the media that no beds were available for patients. He said beds were not available in only three or four corporate hospitals since patients from other States are getting themselves admitted in them.

He made it clear that beds in Gandhi hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) were available for patients. “The number of positive cases is not high enough for imposition of restrictions in the State,” he said, adding that the arrival of people from other States where there is a surge pushed up the figures.

“Keeping in mind the fear among the people, the government imposed night curfew in the State,” he said.

Earlier, inaugurating a 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital in the Government General Hospital at Suryapet, he asserted that there’s nothing to panic as hospitals and medical wings are ready to tackle any situation.

He inspected several wards in the hospital and inquired with the doctors about the health services being extended to the people.

People should not panic but must follow Covid norms of social distancing, wearing masks and hand sanitisation, he said and added that the State government has provided additional beds, oxygen facility and ventilator facility and medicines in all government hospitals by spending thousands of crores of rupees.

Stating that Hyderabad’s population was one of the reasons for large number of positive cases, the Minister said hospitals, however, have been extending treatment to Covid-19 patients from other States too. About 99.5 per cent of Corona positive patients are recovering and getting discharged from hospitals, he said.

