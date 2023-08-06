TS Govt super specialty hospitals to have 10,000 beds: Health Minister Harish Rao

Each TIMS would have 2,000 paramedical staff, 500 resident doctors, 20 operation theatres, 300 ICU beds, cancer treatment, CT scans and MRI and other important facilities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:58 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao informed the Legislative Council on Sunday that the State government was working with a plan to create 10,000 hospital beds in government-run super specialty hospitals across the State and increase it to 50,000 beds in the near future.

Explaining the salient features of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Act 2022, introduced in the Council, the Health Minister said the government was setting up four 1000-bed TIMS in and around Hyderabad on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The idea behind setting up these TIMS hospitals was to provide affordable and quality government healthcare to people living in different parts of the city as well those coming from districts, he said, adding that the initiative was a part of special focus being given by the State government on public health infrastructure.

The Chief Minister was made chairman of the TIMS governing council so that decisions could be taken at the earliest, he said, adding that each TIMS would have 2,000 paramedical staff, 500 resident doctors, 20 operation theatres, 300 ICU beds, cancer treatment, CT scans and MRI and other important facilities.

Since corporate hospitals charge more for patients who need ventilators, the government had decided to make available 300 ventilators in TIMS, so that poor patients would not have to spend money on them. Stating that Hyderabad had turned into a ‘Medical Hub’, Harish Rao said the highest number of organ transplants in the country was being performed in the city. “People from not only across the country, but from Africa and Asian countries are coming to Hyderabad for organ transplants. Recently the Centre awarded Hyderabad for performing the highest number of organ transplants,” he said.

Complicated knee operations were also being performed in government hospitals, he said.

No need for panic on Pink Eyes

Harish Rao said there was no need to panic as conjunctivitis (Pink Eyes) cases could be cured through a few precautions. “There is no need to panic as it can be cured in a few days. If people take a few precautions suggested by doctors, they can easily escape from getting infected,” he said.

A high level review meeting was held last week with all government hospital superintendents and health officials to discuss the spreading of Pink Eyes across the State. All government hospitals and Primary Health Care centres have been equipped with necessary medicines to deal with the situation, he added.