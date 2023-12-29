CP Vishnu S Warrier appointed as SP in NIA

In a recent letter to the Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Warrier was being taken on deputation to the NIA for a five-year period.
Khammam: Centre has Telangana government to relieve Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier after he was posted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Warrier is a 2013 Telangana cadre IPS officer. He was appointed as Khammam Commissioner of Police in April, 2021.