CPGET 2023: First phase admission schedule announced

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 first phase admission schedule has been announced on Tuesday with the registration commencing on September 5.

According to the schedule issued by the Osmania University, the CPGET 2023 qualified candidates can register for online certificate verification up to September 15. Verification details will be made available to candidates for correction, if any via email, on September 19.

Web options can be exercised between September 20 and 22, and they can be edited on September 23.

The first phase seat allotment is on September 26 and candidates should report at respective colleges on or before September 29.

Second phase admission will commence on October 1.

For more details, visit the website https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and five year integrated programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by universities in the State.