Renowned educationist Prof T Navneeth Rao passed away at 95

Prof. Rao who served the Osmania University as 16th Vice-Chancellor between 1985-1991, reportedly passed away in his sleep

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Renowned educationist and former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. T Navneeth Rao passed away in the early hours of Saturday here. He was 95.

Prof. Rao who served the Osmania University as 16th Vice-Chancellor between 1985-1991, reportedly passed away in his sleep.

Well known for his works in the field of chemistry and his association with the university in various capacities, he was known for his research experience and also initiatives in administration. With keen interest in Environmental Chemistry, Application of S&T in Rural Areas, he had several publications to his credit that included 220 papers and five books and scores of research papers.

Prof. Rao was also associated with Institute of Public Enterprise as its President, and served as Chairman, Scientific Commission – European Union-India Economic Cross Cultural Exchange Programmes and as Chairman, Karnataka Universities Review Commission, among others.