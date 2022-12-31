CPI condemns indifferent attitude of BJP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:12 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hanamkonda: CPI state secretariat committee member Takkallapally Srinivasa Rao has criticised the BJP for adopting a double stand on the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders here on Saturday, Srinivasa Rao said that it was ridiculous that the BJP that was in power at the center was doing sit-ins on the issue of setting up a railway project in the district. He alleged that the Modi government had completely failed to fulfill promises made to Telangana State by the Center during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh State.

“The BJP led Central government has neglected to set up a coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram and a tribal university in Mulugu in erstwhile Warangal district. The central government has bothered to develop the newly created Telangana and not released the funds due to the state. If the BJP leaders from the State have the guts, they must demand the central government to set up the railway coach factory besides fulfilling promises,” he said.

He said that CPI would fight for getting the coach factory and other facilities. Party district secretary Karre Biksapathi presided over the meeting, while state executive committee member Nedunuri Jyoti, State committee members Adari Srinivas, Manda Sadalakshmi and others attended it.