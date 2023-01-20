CPI-M says no to Bharat Jodo Yatra

The CPI-M on Friday said that it will not take part in the concluding events of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

However as per reports, it will hold a combined rally in Tripura, which goes to the polls next month.

The CPI-M has decided to duck the concluding celebrations of the Yatra because when it began in September from Kanyakumari and reached Kerala, it was not given enough importance and that’s now being touted as the reason for not taking part in Kashmir.

However, the CPI will take part in the event in Kashmir.

For the CPI-M, Kerala is their last bastion after being wiped out from West Bengal, where they ruled for over three decades and in Tripura also, they now live on past glory.

A media critic said the CPI-M national leadership just cannot ignore the feelings of the Kerala unit, as here the CPI-M and Congress are the traditional rivals.

“So it’s quite natural for such things to happen. Just see, next door in Tamil Nadu, the CPI-M and Congress are together in the DMK-led political alliance. Gone are the days when the CPI-M could survive on their own as they had West Bengal and Tripura in their kitty, and now they no longer are the force what they were. Hence in politics, all such alliances of convenience happen,” said the critic.