CPI stages protest against Modi’s visit to the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit on Saturday held demonstrations with black badges and flags at all Ambedkar statues across the State to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the city to launch various development works.

As part of the agitation, party State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao led a protest in the Shamshabad area and raised slogans against Modi. He criticised the Prime Minister for not fulfilling promises made to the people of Telangana at the time of bifurcation. Modi has no moral right to set foot in Telangana as his government has failed to implement a single promise made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation, he said.

CPI senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy said the Centre had failed to set up the Bayyaram Steel factory, Kazipet railway coach factory and Central Tribal university apart from granting national status for irrigation projects. Strongly opposing the Centre’s decision to auction four coal blocks belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited, he alleged that the Modi government was trying to kill the State owned company.

Venkat Reddy said the Centre did not auction the lignite mines belonging to State-run Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), but had put four mines of Singareni to auction. “This shows the double standard of the Modi government. We will not keep silent and fight against injustice. There is a need to build people’s movements to resist the policies of the Modi government,”he said.