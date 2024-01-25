Cracks in INDIA alliance because of Congress: KTR

Rama Rao asked how would the Congress, which was failing to take its allies along with it, convince the people of the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 12:02 AM

File photo

Hyderabad: Cracks have opened up in the INDIA alliance because of the Congress, which is known for its deceptive tendencies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said.

Pointing out that parties such as Trinamool Congress and Aam Admi Party have preferred to go it alone, Rama Rao asked how would the Congress, which was failing to take its allies along with it, convince the people of the country.

The Congress was not strong enough to combat Narendra Modi and BJP. It cannot be done by the INDIA alliance either. That is the reason people were looking forward to the regional parties.

Whether it was KCR in Telangana, Mamata Banerjee in Bengal or Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Punjab, only the strongest regional parties in the States would be able to make it big in the parliamentary polls, he posted on X.

The story of Congress was almost over so far as the ensuing Lok Sabha polls were concerned. The regional parties would stand to play decisive role, he asserted.